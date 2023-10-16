A Compilation Intros to the German Version of ‘The Muppet Show’ (1977-1982)

Die Muppet Show is the German-dubbed version of The Muppet Show, which ran on the German network ZDF from 1977 until 1982. Roadrunner Coyote created a compilation of the intros during its entire run.

The series featured the same characters as the American version, but with German names. This includes Kermit der Frosch (Kermit the Frog), Fozzie Bär (Fozzie Bear), Der große Gonzo (Gonzo), Rowlf der Hund (Rowlf the Dog), and Sam der Adler (Sam the Eagle).

As part of the partnership between ZDF and Henson/ATV, the original syndication package was not only dubbed but also contained a few specific alterations tailored to the German market, in some ways foreshadowing the international versions of Fraggle Rock. A new opening sequence was prepared, identical to the English language version but with a Die Muppet Show sign, and occasional new footage of Kermit was filmed to better match the German dialog.