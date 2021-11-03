Clever Device That Puts Toothpaste Back in the Tube

Joel Hartlaub of Joel Creates took inspiration from fellow creator Tyler Bell and built a portable device that can actually put the toothpaste back in the tube, despite the naysayers. Not only can it do what some consider impossible, but the device can also dispense toothpaste onto over 100 toothbrushes in under three seconds.

What the world needs is a handheld toothpaste manipulation device capable of both dispensing and retracting toothpaste at the touch of a button. So let’s take a look at how this bad boy works and just what kind of allegorically contradictory toothpaste tricks it’s secretly capable of.

Here’s Tyler Bell’s original project from 2020.

