Seven Googly-Eyed Devices Perform an Electronic Cover of ‘Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes

Seven googly-eyed recycled electronics from The Device Orchestra performed a voltaic cover of “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes. This lineup includes two electric toothbrushes, two credit card machines, two typewriters, one steam iron, plus a dancer of sorts.

Seven Nation Army by White Stripes played by seven electric devices…There is also one credit card machine that takes care of the dance moves of the solo toothbrush.

Viewers have been requesting this song for over two years.

As you can see, you have requested this song for two years now, and finally, the Device Orchestra cover version is here! This is also the first music video that I’ve made in my new office/studio.