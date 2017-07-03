Laughing Squid

Détour, Lost Tricycle Takes an Indirect Route Home in a Michel Gondry Film Shot Entirely on an iPhone

In the short, wonderfully surreal Michel Gondry film “Détour“, a little pink tricycle belonging to a little girl going on holiday, falls off the back of the car much to her chagrin. Unbeknownst to the girl, a series of coincidences help the tricycle in its attempt to be reunited with its beloved human. The 10 minute film was shot entirely on an iPhone.

Discover Détour, a film by Michel Gondry shot on iPhone. Follow the adventures of a small tricycle as it sets off along the French roads in search of its young owner.

Behind the scenes with the legendary director.


