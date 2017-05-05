Designer Enlists Local Artists to Create Unique Portraits of His Reclusive Friend in ‘The John Show’

In “The John Show“, filmmaker Julie Sokolow tells the beautiful story of how graphic designer Brett Yasko enlisted the help of local artists to create their own interpretive portrait of his friend John Riegart. This project was a lovingly arranged by Yasko to help re-engage his friend who had retreated from his own art and the world at large after a suicide attempt.

Here are photos from the 2016 “John Show“.

