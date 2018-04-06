Laughing Squid

Bassist Derek Smalls of ‘Spinal Tap’ Embarks on a Solo Career With His New Album ‘Smalls Change’

Legendary bassist Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) of the fabled metal band Spinal Tap, has finally embarked upon a solo career with a new album entitled Smalls Change Meditations Upon Ageing and a cross-country “Lukewarm Water Tour” sponsored by the British Fund for Ageing Rockers. The title song from the album does not disappoint. Smalls maintains his distinctive metal style while paying homage to the sadly departed Leonard Cohen.

Smalls’ return to music, and composing, came courtesy of a grant from the British Fund for Ageing Rockers. As he prepares to re-enter the spotlight for the first time, Derek tips his hat to the government grantors: “At least austerity was good for something,” he says.

via The Awesomer

