Bassist Derek Smalls of ‘Spinal Tap’ Embarks on a Solo Career With His New Album ‘Smalls Change’

Legendary bassist Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) of the fabled metal band Spinal Tap, has finally embarked upon a solo career with a new album entitled Smalls Change Meditations Upon Ageing and a cross-country “Lukewarm Water Tour” sponsored by the British Fund for Ageing Rockers. The title song from the album does not disappoint. Smalls maintains his distinctive metal style while paying homage to the sadly departed Leonard Cohen.

Smalls’ return to music, and composing, came courtesy of a grant from the British Fund for Ageing Rockers. As he prepares to re-enter the spotlight for the first time, Derek tips his hat to the government grantors: “At least austerity was good for something,” he says.

Hats off to the British Fund for Ageing Rockers for making the Lukewarm Water Live! tour possible. Starts April 14, Saenger Theatre, New Orleans. #AdventureInLoudMusic — Derek Smalls (@SmallsLife) March 22, 2018

After decades of chasing him down, we've finally landed the legendary Derek Smalls of rock gods Spinal Tap to grace our cover! The issue is also jam packed with big features with Stu Hamm, Ian Hill, Ra Diaz, and Ron Johnson and review from @OvationGuitars and Serek Basses pic.twitter.com/ccMrUO1Or7 — Bass Player Magazine (@BassPlayerNow) April 2, 2018

