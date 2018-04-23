A Smiling Deli Clerk Humorously Presents Different Cuts of Meat for a Standing Stray Cat to Inspect

In a truly heartwarming display of affection, a smiling deli clerk was amused by a stray cat who wandered into his store, stood up on hind legs (while leaning against the glass of the counter) and meowed for a bit of attention. The clerk quite humorously presented different cuts of meat for the feline’s approval. After pointing out which cut was the best, the cat was rewarded with a healthy piece of meat.

