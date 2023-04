Playful Deer Splashes Around Rain Puddle With Kids

A playful young deer happily splashed around a rain puddle with the Harris family, who was doing the same. The family has been making friends with the local deer that come around their home, especially since they provide food for them to try.

They’ve even named one of the deers. His name is Scar because he has so many.

We named him that because he always has scars on him. Yep, he’s a wild critter.

The deer also get along with both the family dog and cat.