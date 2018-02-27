A Dutiful Herd of Deer Safely Pause at a Stop Sign Before Crossing a Snowy British Columbia Street

While walking to work on a snowy day in Fernie, British Columbia, redditor Bronsta captured the humorous sight of a small herd of deer coming down the street. Once they reached the corner, the herd dutifully paused at the bright red stop sign and looked both ways before proceeding to cross the street. Needless to say, Bronsta was a bit surprised and turned back to capture the moment.

Not your everyday walk to work. …Spotted a herd of deer on my way out of my parking lot so I stopped to take a couple pictures.Had to carry on to work, turned around a little further down the road at the perfect moment to witness this.

via b3ta