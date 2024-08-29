A Visit to the Scottish Restaurant That Invented the Deep Fried Mars Bar

Great Big Story traveled to the Carron Fish Bar in Stonehaven, Scotland where Chef Murray Watson revealed the recipe for their infamous dish of a battered, Deep Fried Mars Bar, which was invented in 1992, almost by accident.

Carron Fish Bar, Stonehaven. Scotland’s national dish: The Deep Fat Fried Mars Bar. As Chef Murray Watson tells it, this crunchy yet tasty chocolate bar was born in 1992 and has become a global sensation for all the right and wrong reasons.

Great Big Story tried frying their own sweets to see what, if anything, could unseat the Mars bar. They settled on a deep-fried Cadbury Creme Egg but they weren’t as successful as they’d hoped.

I’d still say the deep fried mars bar works better just because there’s more chocolate than fondant, whereas a cream egg is more fondant than chocolate… Yeah it’s coating the teeth it’s going all around the mouth. it’s really nice sound. Right, I think it’s a valiant effort. but, in our eyes, the battered mars bar will always be number one.