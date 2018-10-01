How Improvements to Deep Fake Video Technology Is Making It Easier to Put Words In Someone Else’s Mouth

In a slightly chilling video essay, video editor Henry Baker of the Bloomberg series “Quicktake” explains how the constant improvements being made upon deep fake video technology is making it even easier to put unsaid words in someone else’s mouth. It also makes it more difficult to spot that the video has been manipulated to do so.

Fake videos and audio keep getting better, faster and easier to make, increasing the mind-blowing technology’s potential for harm if put in the wrong hands. Bloomberg QuickTake explains how good deep fakes have gotten in the last few months, and what’s being done to counter them.