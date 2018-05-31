A Beautifully Designed Decanter That Gracefully Bows To Pour When a Glass Is Detected Underneath

British designers Keivor John and Richard Harvey of Harvey & John collaborated with Last Drop Distillers to create Pours, a beautifully designed decanter that detects a glass underneath, sends liquid up the stem, which then bows to perfectly pour the chosen spirit within.

a playful exploration of the traditional decanter. Pours is an innovative social tool and table centrepiece. The product extends the tasting experience with its slow, graceful bowing motion, offering a moment of reflection and stillness before pouring a perfect serving. Its captivating movement brings guests together over novel conversation and humour.