Bruce Willis is Out for Revenge in the New Trailer for ‘Death Wish’, A Remake of the Classic 1974 Film

MGM Studios has released an official trailer for Death Wish, an upcoming action film co-written and directed by Eli Roth and a remake of the 1974 film of the same name starring Charles Bronson. The trailer follows Dr. Paul Kersey (Bruce Willis), a Chicago doctor who turns vigilante and seeks revenge after his family is attacked. Death Wish is scheduled to blast its way into theaters on November 22nd, 2017.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures presents director Eli Roth’s reimagining of the classic 1974 revenge thriller DEATH WISH. Dr. Paul Kersey (Bruce Willis) is a surgeon who only sees the aftermath of Chicago violence when it is rushed into his ER – until his wife (Elisabeth Shue) and college-age daughter (Camila Morrone) are viciously attacked in their suburban home. With the police overloaded with crimes, Paul, burning for revenge, hunts his family’s assailants to deliver justice. As the anonymous slayings of criminals grabs the media’s attention, the city wonders if this deadly vigilante is a guardian angel or a grim reaper. Fury and fate collide in the intense, action-thriller DEATH WISH.

death wish

