‘Death to 2020’, A Retrospective Mockumentary About the Year 2020 by the Creators of ‘Black Mirror’

Death to 2020 is a retrospective mockumentary comedy special written by Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones that takes a humorous but cynical look at the year 2020 in terms of how many things went wrong on a global scale.

Being that this talented pair understands that “art imitates life” at times, included in this list are such tragedies as the COVID-19 pandemic, the terrible firestorms in Australia and California, the worldwide protests for racial justice, and the endlessly wonky politics.

A year whose story couldn’t be told until now, because it was still happening. As the year we all want to end finally does, take a look back at 2020’s mad glory in this comedic retrospective from the creators of ‘Black Mirror’.

The special stars such outspoken celebrities as Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, and Leslie Jones, just to name a few.