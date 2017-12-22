Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Incredible Animated Timelapse Showing the Construction Process of the Death Star

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

The Death Star's Construction Process Visualized in an Incredible Animated Timelapse

Tennessee designer Isaac Botkin and his composer brother Benjamin Botkin worked together to created an absolutely incredible animated Star Wars timelapse video that provides a visual of how the Death Star‘s entire construction process might have looked.

I realize that there have been quite a few space animation posts recently, but bear with me. This is a personal project that I worked on with my brother. I enjoyed watching a little bit of Death Star assembly in Rogue One, but I wanted to see more. I was just wrapping up some stuff for the Challenger Center when I decided to mock up this Death Star construction process. (read more)

via TheForce.net, io9

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Related Laughing Squid Posts

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Loading...


Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy