An Incredible Animated Timelapse Showing the Construction Process of the Death Star

Tennessee designer Isaac Botkin and his composer brother Benjamin Botkin worked together to created an absolutely incredible animated Star Wars timelapse video that provides a visual of how the Death Star‘s entire construction process might have looked.
I realize that there have been quite a few space animation posts recently, but bear with me. This is a personal project that I worked on with my brother. I enjoyed watching a little bit of Death Star assembly in Rogue One, but I wanted to see more. I was just wrapping up some stuff for the Challenger Center when I decided to mock up this Death Star construction process. (read more)
via TheForce.net, io9