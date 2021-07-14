Deadpool and Korg React to the Trailer For ‘Free Guy’ Starring Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and special guest Korg (Taika Waititi) quite hilariously sat down together to watch the trailer for Free Guy, a science fiction action comedy about a bank teller who finds out that he’s just a non-player character (NPC) in a massive open world video game. The film stars, among others, both Reynolds and Waititi. The superheroes appeared to like the film in a rather meta manner.

Two members of the MCYouTube react to the upcoming film #FreeGuy featuring Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi.

Now that Disney owns Fox, could this mean that Deadpool is now entering Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Here’s the trailer for Free Guy, which opens in US theaters on August 13, 2021.