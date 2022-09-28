Ryan Reynolds Teases the Return of Hugh Jackman As Wolverine in the Upcoming ‘Deadpool 3’

The inimitable Ryan Reynolds stared straight at the camera to give an important update on the upcoming Deadpool 3, the first Deadpool movie since 2018 and the character’s first time in the MCU. Reynolds described the onerous task of developing new motivation for the character. Unfortunately, none was forthcoming.

I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character. Find new depth and motivation, new meaning. Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside… And I…I have nothing.

It was only when Hugh Jackman was casually going up the stairs that he got the idea to have Jackman play the role of Wolverine once again. Jackman agreed, and in the second video, the pair describes how this will be done in the way, sort of. Either way, the upcoming film will not nullify Wolverine’s death in Logan.

I’m sure you had a lot of questions. But rest assured, we’re going to answer them right now. Like, for example, how is Wolverine alive? Yeah. After Logan. Logan takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan. Not touching that. What actually happens in our film is these two fucking guys…

It’s a good thing these guys called a truce to their ongoing feud several years ago, as they’ll be appearing together in the new film, which is set for release in 2024.