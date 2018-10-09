Glenn Frey’s Son Deacon Seamlessly Fills In For His Legendary Late Father Onstage With The Eagles

After the tragic news that The Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey had passed away in January 2016, many fans weren’t sure if the band would continue touring or if they did, would they ever sound the same? Vince Gill had already joined up, but it wasn’t until Deacon Frey decided to fill in for his legendary father that it all came together. The band is currently touring across the United States, after which they will be heading off to Europe and then to Australia and New Zealand in 2019.

The Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – will bring their critically-acclaimed Eagles World Tour to Australia and New Zealand in February and March. On this tour the Eagles will be accompanied on stage by an incredible live band that includes a full horn section and full string section. Since the tour began in March, the rock icons have performed to more than half a million fans, gathering shining reviews from critics and fans alike.

Here are some videos from the Washington D.C. and Los Angeles shows featuring the song singing for his father.

via reddit