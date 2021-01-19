A Vanity Supercut of the Name ‘David’ in Film and TV

Photographer and filmmaker David Friedman (previously) created a “vanity supercut” of his first name by gathering a number of different utterances of the name “David” as seen in various films and television series and compiling them all into one convenient video that he featured in his newsletter Ironic Sans.

Being named David means you hear your name on TV all the time. You hear it at the movies. It doesn’t seem to go out of fashion. So I decided to gather a bunch of Davids and bring them together in one video.