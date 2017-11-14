Fred Armisen and Bill Hader Play Old Classmates From Whom David Letterman Stole His Best Jokes

I remember one day we were playing softball and Jeff Anderson comes in with his dog, and he taught the dog how to open a can of pop with his paw. And I said ‘that’s a stupid pet Rick’ and Dave said right away… I’m gonna steal that one day. …So in town we had this iron pencil factory. They made these pencils, they were heavy duty industrial pencils. They’re very heavy and my dad worked there…and he’d come home drunk and well he tried to throw these pencils at us…kids in the family would duck would have to duck and the pencils …break the windows and it was scary. I confided and Dave about it and he said oh the pencils break the windows, that’s funny.

In celebration of David Letterman being awarded the very prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor , comedians Fred Armisen and Bill Hader created in a faux tribute documentary entitled “ David Letterman: Beginnings “. The two men played the roles of Ralph Masterson and Sam Cooper, two former classmates of Letterman, who stayed in Indiana long after Letterman left for fame and fortune. While the two men were “happy for Dave”, they were more than happy to share the real origins of Letterman’s most famous jokes.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!