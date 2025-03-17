David Johansen Talks About Starting a Punk Rock Trend on ‘Late Night With Conan O’Brien’ in 1994

While appearing on a 1994 episode of Late Night With Conan O’Brien late great David Johansen casually talked about the time that the New York Dolls went drinking in Newcastle, England before a show. The drummer got sick, which then got everyone sick, but the band kept playing. This started a very punk rock trend of vomiting onstage.

He also talked about bringing his comedy show to the Catskills, putting on an incredible Yiddish accent to tell a funny Borsch Belt joke.

We sing all over we sing in the Catskills, we sing in Atlantic City…entertaining the troops, as I like to say. We come out do some shtick.

Johansen then performed “Personality Crisis” by the New York Dolls.

via Nag on the Lake