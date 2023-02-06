Inside David Harbour and Lily Allen’s Wonderfully Quirky Renovated Brooklyn Townhouse

In 2019, actor David Harbour of Stranger Things invited Architectural Digest into his gorgeous, newly renovated loft in downtown Manhattan where he lived when he was single. Since then, he and British singer/songwriter Lily Allen married in 2020.

Since the new family of four (Harbour, Allen, and Allen’s two daughters) needed more space than the loft could provide, they moved to a beautiful townhouse in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, which they renovated from top to bottom. They enlisted AD100 designer Billy Cotton and architect Ben Bischoff of MADE to turn their collective vision into reality. The resulting design is wonderfully quirky, just like the couple themselves.

