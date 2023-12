Dutch musician Laszlo Buring, who normally plays songs by other artists as Dire Straits, performed the iconic David Gilmour solo from the Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb” in the distinctively inventive style of the late, great Jimi Hendrix. The combination of the two gifted guitarists really works.

