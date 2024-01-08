David Byrne Dances to His Own Dance Tutorial

The great David Byrne happily danced to his own voiceover dance tutorial for the SOCIAL! dance club in 2021, showcasing some of his signature moves while adorably dressed in a kilt and Mary Jane shoes.

A tutorial for a dance routine used in “SOCIAL!” (a social distance dance club co-created by David Byrne)

SOCIAL!, which was co-founded by Byrne, was a social distance dance experience that took ran from April 9-22, 2021. This video was created to help participants learn the routine beforehand. Byrne provided voice-over narration and DJ Natasha Diggs provided the playlist.

The dance club was open for 2 weeks in April 2021 and allowed for people to come together to dance however they wanted while masked and a safe distance from each other. It played a variety of music (including a couple of David Byrne and Talking Heads songs), and people who signed up to attend were encouraged to use this video to learn this routine in advance so that everybody could dance in sync for the final song of each hour session.

Byrne also danced during a break at the Food for Love event, which also took place in 2021.

via Nag on the Lake