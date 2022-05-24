‘Moonage Daydream’, An Immersive Film About David Bowie Featuring Previously Unseen Concert Footage

Award-winning documentarian Brett Morgen, who directed such films as Jane and Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, compiled previously unseen concert footage of the late great David Bowie and combined it with the musician’s own prophetic words to create the immersive biographical film Moonage Daydream.

….“Moonage Daydream,” a new feature film, concert documentary and “experiential cinematic odyssey” that follows David Bowie’s life and musical career and is the first sanctioned by Bowie’s estate. ….a project that shows how Bowie himself worked across several disciplines, not just music and film but also dance, painting, sculpture, video and audio collage, screenwriting, acting, and live theatre.

Morgen had been given access to this rare footage and recordings by Bowie’s estate in order to make a film that reveals the full spectrum of his interests and talents.

The film reveals the celebrated icon through his own voice and features 48 musical tracks, mixed from their original stems. Morgen was granted access to Bowie’s archives by his estate in 2017 and presented him with master recordings as well as never-before-seen 35mm and 16mm reels of never-before-seen performances, all of which will appear on screen for the first time. In addition, all music in the film has been remixed from the original stems into Dolby Atmos, 12.0, 5.0, and 7.1/5.1.

The film, which is near completion, will be released in 2023.

Brett Morgen is directing the film that is near completion and will feature Bowie’s own narration. Neon will release “Moonage Daydream” domestically, while Universal Pictures Content Group will release the film internationally, and HBO Documentary Films has North American rights for streaming and cable in spring 2023.