Eight Hours of Remarkable Uncut Footage From ‘The 1980 Floor Show’ Starring David Bowie

David Bowie News posted remarkable uncut footage of David Bowie‘s seminal rock film The 1980 Floor Show, which was filmed at The Marquee Club in London in 1973.

Bowie co-created the film with the title as a pun on the dystopic future of George Orwell‘s 1984 (“1980-floor”) and starred as his iconic alter ego Ziggy Stardust. Stardust had been terminated from his longtime band The Spiders From Mars, which allowed the protagonist film to perform a number of Bowie’s songs from Aladdin Sane and Pinups. This performance was Bowie’s last as Ziggy Stardust. The show was broadcast on NBC via The Midnight Special series, which provided Bowie entry into the American market.

via Boing Boing