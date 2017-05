In a 2009 clip from the BBC show The Life of Mammals, the amazing Sir David Attenborough climb a ladder to the high reaches of a tree in order to surprise a laid back sloth who felt it necessary to go down the tree just as the nature host came up.

David Attenborough looks at the life of a sloth. The sloth has adapted to the lack of nutrition in its diet of leaves by hanging around not doing very much at all. We even get to see one moving at high speed!

