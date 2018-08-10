Foo Fighters Dave Grohl Plays Every Instrument on a Live 23 Minute Multi-Track Original Instrumental

In the film Play, former Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl narrates a short clip about “Join the Band“, a youth-oriented music camp that stresses the importance of creativity in a young person’s life. Wanting to challenge himself in the same way that these kids were doing for themselves, Grohl decided to record a live 23 minute, multi-track original instrumental for which he would play all of the instruments.

“PLAY” by Dave Grohl celebrates the rewards and challenges of dedicating one’s life to playing and mastering a musical instrument. Part one opens with narrated behind the scenes footage featuring discussion of the love of playing music and the lifelong relationship with an instrument, and detailing the process and challenges of recording and filming this unique performance.