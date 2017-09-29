Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters Does a Spot On Imitation of Christopher Walken’s Distinctive Voice

by at on

During an interview with Chris Moyles of Radio X, the multi-talented Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters shared a story about a hilarious conversation the band had with the legendary Christopher Walken when they were appearing together on Saturday Night Live in 2003. Walken has asked about the pronunciation of the band’s name and in relating the story, Grohl did a spot on imitation of the actor’s very distinctive voice.

There was once when we did Saturday Night Live and Christopher Walken was the host and he comes up and…he asked us if the accent was on Foo or Fighters. we know how he
speaks and we said the accent is on Fighters…because he goes up and he’s like ‘ladies and gentlemen Foo Fighters‘.

Here are the band’s performances of “All My Life” and “Times Like These” from the 2003 Saturday Night Live episode to which Grohl was referring with Walken’s unique introductions.


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy