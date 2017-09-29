Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters Does a Spot On Imitation of Christopher Walken’s Distinctive Voice

During an interview with Chris Moyles of Radio X, the multi-talented Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters shared a story about a hilarious conversation the band had with the legendary Christopher Walken when they were appearing together on Saturday Night Live in 2003. Walken has asked about the pronunciation of the band’s name and in relating the story, Grohl did a spot on imitation of the actor’s very distinctive voice.

There was once when we did Saturday Night Live and Christopher Walken was the host and he comes up and…he asked us if the accent was on Foo or Fighters. we know how he

speaks and we said the accent is on Fighters…because he goes up and he’s like ‘ladies and gentlemen Foo Fighters‘.

Here are the band’s performances of “All My Life” and “Times Like These” from the 2003 Saturday Night Live episode to which Grohl was referring with Walken’s unique introductions.