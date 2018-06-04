Darth Vader Shreds the Intro Bass Licks of the Rage Against the Machine Song ‘Killing In the Name’

While walking through the streets of Melbourne, Victoria Australia, resident Steve Powell captured the unlikely but not unexpected sight of Darth Vader shredding the intro bass licks of the Rage Against the Machine song “Killing In the Name“.

Only in Melbourne

This local dark lord is actually Darth Busker, a really talented bass player, is trying to raise money for a new Death Star. And like others we’ve previously written about who busk as Star Wars characters, has definitely made an impression on locals and visitors alike.

