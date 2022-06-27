A Realistic Dartboard Made From a Pistachio Cake

Chef Amaury Guichon of the Pastry Academy in Las Vegas, who creates amazing chocolate sculptures, showcased his amazing pastry work with a realistic dartboard made from a layered pistachio cake with raspberry jam. The pointed darts were, of course, made of chocolate.

This delicious pistachio raspberry cake in disguise is composed with a crunchy sweet dough, a pistachio recomposed streusel, a moist pistachio and raspberry sponge, a raspberry jam, a soft raspberry cremeux and an unctuous pistachio mousse. All the decorative elements are crafted out of chocolate!