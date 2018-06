Darrel is an 3D animated short film, created by Marc Briones and Alan Carabantes, about two chameleons waiting for the subway train who exchange glances and let the opportunity for love slip away.

Exchange of glances in the subway. How many opportunities have you let slip?

Darrel will do everything possible to not let this one escape.

via Vimeo Staff Picks