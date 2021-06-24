Daredevil Makes an Amazing 50 Meter Base Jump Off a Unique Abandoned Wind Turbine in Poland

The daredevil of BIT – BASE inspired travels climbed up the Rebielice Królewskie wind turbine in southern Poland and base jumped the amazing 50 meters (164 feet) down to the ground.

This particular turbine was designed by Józef Antos in 2003. Sadly, Antos died before it could be put into use. The turbine was shortly abandoned after his death.

The design process of this turbine, created by one man, took nearly 20 years to complete.

Unfortunately, the creator died just before the planned launch of this project. The power plant is now in decline and unlikely to be completed, nor commissioned further.

via The Awesomer