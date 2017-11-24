Danish Archer Lars Andersen Fires ‘Turning Arrows’ Around People and Other Objects

Danish archer Lars Andersen posted a awesome new video where he fires all sorts of very dangerous “turning arrows” around real people and various other objects.
It can be done with ordinary arrows, but it is far easier to learn with an arrow where there is air resistance at the tip of the arrow. You place the arrow on strings, not in the middle, but at least one hand width from the center. When the arrow is shot, then the “wrong” centering causes pushing the back of the arrow to the one side, and then the air resistance causes the arrow to rotate back, this makes the arrow turn.
