A Joyful Compilation of Dancing Scenes in Movies

CLS Videos (previously) has followed up his first two dancing compilations with a third that shows numerous characters from a wide array of films joyously, ceremoniously, spontaneously, expertly and even awkwardly dancing in films. The full list of the films in this video can be found on their website.

Part three in my tribute to dance scenes in feature films. Movies that were included in part one and two have been excluded.

Here are the first two compilations from both 2018 and 2019, respectively.