Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

A Joyful Compilation of Dancing Scenes in Movies

by on

CLS Videos (previously) has followed up his first two dancing compilations with a third that shows numerous characters from a wide array of films joyously, ceremoniously, spontaneously, expertly and even awkwardly dancing in films. The full list of the films in this video can be found on their website.

Part three in my tribute to dance scenes in feature films. Movies that were included in part one and two have been excluded.

Here are the first two compilations from both 2018 and 2019, respectively.


Follow us on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved