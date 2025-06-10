How Daft Punk Used Talk Boxes, Vocoders, and Harmonizers to Achieve Unique Vocal Effects

Designer Mark Edwards explained how the now-defunct duo Daft Punk achieved their incredibly unique vocal effects on nearly every song they ever recorded. Edwards divided the effects into three parts: talk boxes, Vocoders, and harmonizers, going into detail on the latter two.

Daft Punk’s vocal effects can be broadly split into three categories: Talk boxes, vocoders, and harmonisers. This is a comparison between some vocoders they’ve used, and some they haven’t.