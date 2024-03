A Singing Steel Guitar Cover of Daft Punk’s ‘Within’

Legendary pedal steel guitarist Russ Pahl performed the Daft Punk song “Within” on a singing steel guitar of his own invention. This new instrument combines the mechanical vocals of a talk box with the lush sound of a pedal steel guitar. The result is quite amazing.

Russ and his singing steel guitar. Hear him do this cover of “Within” by Daft Punk…

Pahl also covered the Skeeter Davis song “The End of the World” and “In My Room” by The Beach Boys on this instrument.

