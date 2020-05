The Kaleidoscope Orchestra of Manchester, UK, who previously performed an absolutely gorgeous medley of The Prodigy songs in tribute to the late, great Keith Flint, performed an incredible composition of Daft Punk songs in their signature symphonious style.

We had so many people request a Daft Punk medley, so here it is! We had lots of fun recording this one back in February!**Please note – this was recorded before the outbreak of Covid-19 in the UK**