A Gorgeous Orchestral Tribute to the Late Keith Flint of The Prodigy

The Kaleidoscope Orchestra of Manchester, U.K. performed an absolutely gorgeous medley of The Prodigy songs in tribute to the late, great Keith Flint who passed away on March 4, 2019, possibly due to suicide. This heartfelt compilation included “Out of Space”, “Omen”, “Spitfire”, “No Good (Start the Dance)”, “Breathe” and “Firestarter”.

In April we recorded this tribute to Keith Flint. We were shocked and saddened to hear of his passing and wanted to pay our respects through an orchestral medley featuring music by The Prodigy. We’re continually trying to help raise awareness for the mental health of musicians as it affects so many of us.