A Trio of Dachshunds Adorably Race Each Other Around a Track Made in the Snow by Their Human

Three absolutely adorable dachshunds named Carl, Chelsea, and Clark W. Griswold happily slid down an icy ramp to race around a track that their human Dr. Adam Christman made for them on the first day of snow. Christman happily narrated the action as the doxies ran around, each making a short pit stop before continuing on.

Snow day for the dachshunds. Of course we had to build a racetrack for them.