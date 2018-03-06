Laughing Squid

A Little Long Haired Dachshund Hesitantly Walks Through a Maze Made of Plastic Water Bottles

by at on

Doxie Walks Through Bottle Maze

An adorable little miniature long haired dachshund named Takao rather hesitantly walked through a maze made of water bottles that his human had set up in the hallway for him to run. All was going well until Takao turned around as if he were expecting something. Giving up on that idea, Takao finished the maze with only one bottle tipped over.

Takao, however proved that he was far more skilled at the slalom course (also made of water bottles)

Takao also showed off his talent for the ski jump. His papillon sister Chloe also joined in on the fun.

via RM Videos

