A Little Long Haired Dachshund Hesitantly Walks Through a Maze Made of Plastic Water Bottles

An adorable little miniature long haired dachshund named Takao rather hesitantly walked through a maze made of water bottles that his human had set up in the hallway for him to run. All was going well until Takao turned around as if he were expecting something. Giving up on that idea, Takao finished the maze with only one bottle tipped over.

A post shared by ???? (@takaou5868) on Feb 23, 2018 at 11:52pm PST

Takao, however proved that he was far more skilled at the slalom course (also made of water bottles)

A post shared by ???? (@takaou5868) on Feb 23, 2018 at 8:39am PST

Takao also showed off his talent for the ski jump. His papillon sister Chloe also joined in on the fun.

A post shared by ???? (@takaou5868) on Feb 26, 2018 at 7:19pm PST

via RM Videos