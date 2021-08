Dachshund Siblings Battle it Out in the Wrestling Ring

In celebration of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund‘s brother Oakley and little sister Daphne battled it out in the wrestling ring to a cheering audience with professional narration from above. Daphne proved to be a worthy opponent, capturing Oakley several times in a hind leg headlock (face-sit). Oakley did his best to pin Daphne, but she proved too elusive and eventually won the match.

Can’t believe Daphne almost choked out Oakley with her face-sit..