Cyriak Harris, the clever mind behind many creative films, has created “Indigestion“, a disturbingly surreal animated short that features multitudes of anthropomorphic creatures that line a person’s insides and come to life when the soul melting feeling of heartburn hits.

I made a new video. It is a thing of terrible beauty https://t.co/ISvUEeM6hg — cyriak harris (@cyriakharris) July 12, 2018