Custom Slippers Created From Photos of Beloved Pets

Cuddle Clones in Lexington, Kentucky creates original plush toys in the image of beloved pets, also creates adorable plush slippers. Each pair is completely custom and hand made using photos submitted by their adoring humans. The company will happily create these wearable replicas of cats, dogs, birds, horses and even two different animals for each foot. If that weren’t enough, Cuddle Clones also donates to local and national shelters.

We love animals. At Cuddle Clones, we recognize the unbreakable bond pet moms and dads have with their fur-children. But oftentimes that bond is disrupted due to travel, going away to college, military deployment or sadly the loss of a dear pet. We capture that connection with 100% handmade plush replicas of YOUR PET! …Through our partnership with GreaterGood.org, EVERY purchase provides 3 meals and a toy to a shelter pet!! You can feel the inner warmth of a thousand puppy breath kisses knowing that a portion of your purchase has been directly attributed to improving the lives of actual animals.