Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Drone Company CEO Pranks COO By Using a Custom Drone to Toilet Paper His Front Yard

by at on

Drone TP House

Teal Drones CEO George Matus decided to celebrate his COO Billy McGuire‘s two year anniversary at the company by toilet papering McGuire’s front yard. Considering that Matus is the founder/CEO a drone company, it wasn’t surprising that the toilet papering was done with a custom drone that could reach heights no other TP’er could ever do so before.

At Teal Drones, we’re working hard to reimagine the future of drones, but our CEO, George Matus, makes sure we never take ourselves too seriously. George custom built a TP drone to make a special delivery to some hard to reach places.

Thanks Chip Beale!


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP