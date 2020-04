Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Musician Curt Smith and his very talented, lookalike daughter Diva performed a gorgeously haunting duet of the Tears for Fears song “Mad World” while staying at home together.

Smith had sung on the original version, which was written by the band’s co-founder Roland Orzabal. It was released on their 1983 album The Hurting.