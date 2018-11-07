Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

ROV Hercules Captures the Rare Sight of a Massive Number of Curled Octopus Protecting Their Eggs

by at on

While exploring off the Davidson Seamount in the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, the ROV Hercules, launched from the E/V Nautilus captured the extremely rare sight of a massive number of deep sea female octopus protecting their eggs upon while curled upon rocks alongside “shimmering fluid seeps” (natural gas or volcanic liquid) billowing from the seafloor.

Never before seen in these massive aggregations, most female octopus were resting in a brooding posture, tucked into rocks with eight arms inverted covering their bodies and eggs. Many were tucked into rocks near shimmering fluid seeps, which were previously unknown to occur in this region!



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP