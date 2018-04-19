The Wonderful Cuban ‘Lectores’ Who Read Books Aloud to Cigar Factory Workers During Their Shift

For centuries, Cuba has been known for its legendary handmade cigars, but the work is repetitive and can get tedious after awhile. With this in mind, factory owners in 1865 began a wonderful continuing tradition in which “lectores” (storytellers) sit at the head of the factory floor and read books aloud into a microphone to the hard working cigar rollers during their shift. Great Big Story visited with one such storyteller Lucio C. Peña, who works at the H. Uppmann factory in Havana who enjoys what he does.

Generally when I finish a book, I run a sort of poll. Last time I ran a poll, they wanted an adventure novel. I suggested a few works and they chose “Last of the Mohicans”, which is what I’m reading now. I like my job – I think I serve a very important role, not only from a cultural point of view, but in problems with every day life. Through reading, we can find solutions…