Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Wonderful Cuban ‘Lectores’ Who Read Books Aloud to Cigar Factory Workers During Their Shift

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

For centuries, Cuba has been known for its legendary handmade cigars, but the work is repetitive and can get tedious after awhile. With this in mind, factory owners in 1865 began a wonderful continuing tradition in which “lectores” (storytellers) sit at the head of the factory floor and read books aloud into a microphone to the hard working cigar rollers during their shift. Great Big Story visited with one such storyteller Lucio C. Peña, who works at the H. Uppmann factory in Havana who enjoys what he does.

Generally when I finish a book, I run a sort of poll. Last time I ran a poll, they wanted an adventure novel. I suggested a few works and they chose “Last of the Mohicans”, which is what I’m reading now. I like my job – I think I serve a very important role, not only from a cultural point of view, but in problems with every day life. Through reading, we can find solutions…

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP