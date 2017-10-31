A Gorgeous Crystal Clear Pumpkin Pie That Puts a Transparent Spin on a Traditional Fall Favorite

Pastry chef Simon Davies of the wonderfully unconventional Chicago tasting restaurant Alinea put a gorgeously transparent spin on the traditionally autumnal treat of pumpkin pie. The resulting Crystal Clear Pumpkin Pie is a amazingly surreal sight to behold. While not giving away the entire recipe, Davies responded to a comment questioning the ingredients.
We by no means are trying to re-create a classic. It’s just our way of having some fun (clearly our ideas of what is fun differ). These are the ingredients: pumpkins from and organic farm 20 miles outside of Chicago, cinnamon, clove, ginger powder, those ingredients are distilled (Wikipedia is a great source to read about what distillation is if you need to), AP flour, butter, water, heavy cream, Tahitian vanilla, sugar and salt.
via Bustle