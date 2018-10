redditor jesusgains posted a wonderful illusory photo of a bright eyed black cat who was looking at a camera with an upturned face appearing to be a member of another species, more specifically a big black bird. A reverse image search identifies the cat as an American crow.

Google reverse image search says… not just a crow, but specifically an american crow pic.twitter.com/bGETqRWki1 — Reed Mideke (@reedmideke) October 28, 2018